Man confronts Donald Trump: Could you look at refugee children 'in the face' and bar them from the US?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was asked an emotional question during a Monday campaign event in Salem, New Hampshire.

A man started off by saying he was from an unnamed community in Connecticut in which Trump owned a home.

Trump correctly guessed the city was Greenwich.

“He’s a rich guy. Did Hillary send you, by any chance?” Trump asked, referring to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The man said “no,” and then pressed Trump about his hard-line position on Syrian refugees. Trump has said that, in addition to opposing refugees fleeing the violence in Syria, he would send back any of the refugees already in the US.

“There’s plans in place now to relocate a few Syrian families in the [Greenwich] community,” the man told Trump. “The community has been very open and welcoming of these families. Some of their children are — ages five, eight, 10, 12 — are planning to go to school there.”

He continued: “I think we all probably know what your general policies are toward refugees. I’m wondering if you would be able to look at these children in the face and tell them that they are not allowed to go to school in the community?”

Trump said he could, in fact, look those children in the face and tell them the US wouldn’t accept them. The Republican front-runner warned that their parents could be aligned with the Islamic State terror group, also known as ISIS.

“I could look in their face and say, ‘You can’t come.’ … I’ll look them in the face,” Trump replied. “We don’t know where their parents come from. Their parents should always stay with them. You have to keep them together. That’s very important. But we don’t know where their parents come from.”

Trump said he had talked to the “greatest legal people” and “greatest security people” and those experts confirmed that there was no safe way to accept thousands of refugees fleeing the Islamic State and the oppressive Syrian government.

But Trump also said he had a “a bigger heart than anybody in this room” when it came to protecting the refugees. He would instead create a “safe zone” for them in the Middle East so they could more easily return to Syria after civil war there ends.

“I don’t think they should be moving into Greenwich, Connecticut,” he said. “I don’t think they should be coming into the United States.”

Trump also said he was suspicious of the refugees’ cell phones:

You see them on cell phones. Where the hell did they get their cell phones? This is a migration. They have no anything, and yet they have cell phones. And then they have cell phones with ISIS flags on them. … Where the hell did they get the cell phones? Who the hell pays the bill? Who’s paying the bill for the cell phone? And you see little things like that. Does that make any sense, OK? But you look at it and you say, “We have enough problems.”

