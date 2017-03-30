Trump is tweeting from an iPhone now

Photo: Vasily Maximov/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is fond of using his Twitter account to push his policy goals as well as settle scores with rivals.

For years, Trump tweeted his 140-character messages from an Android device, according to his tweets and reports.

But now, according to Dan Scavino, Trump’s White House Director of Social Media, he’s switched to an iPhone.

The New York Times previously reported that Trump was using an old, unsecured Android device, and photographic evidence suggested it was a Samsung Galaxy S3.

But that raised concerns that Trump’s older phone might be vulnerable to hacking. While Apple’s iPhones aren’t as secure as locked-down devices the government might want him to use, they are more secure than an ageing Android device which hasn’t received security updates in years.

Pundits used to divine whether Trump or his staff tweeted something based on the phone it was sent with.

Trump has spoken with Apple CEO Tim Cook at least twice, and Cook is reportedly going to advise the White House Office of American Innovation, a committee run by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The last tweet sent with an Android phone from @realDonaldTrump was on March 25. This morning’s tweetstorm was sent by Twitter for iPhone.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has been using his new iPhone????for the past couple of weeks here on Twitter. Yes, it is #POTUS45 reading & tweeting!

— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) March 29, 2017

