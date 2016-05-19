Here are the 11 people Donald Trump is considering for the US Supreme Court

Donald Trump has released the names of potential picks to fill the vacancy on the US Supreme Court.

The Associated Press reported that Trump whittled down a list of potential judges to replace former Justice Antonin Scalia, who died suddenly earlier this year.

Trump’s list includes judges Steven Colloton of Iowa, Allison Eid of Colorado and Raymond Gruender of Missouri, Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, Joan Larsen of Michigan, Thomas Lee of Utah, William Pryor of Alabama, David Stras of Minnesota, Diane Sykes of Wisconsin and Don Willett of Texas.

President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Scalia earlier this year, but Senate Republicans have refused to hold confirmation hearings, citing the desire to wait until after the election to appoint a new justice.

