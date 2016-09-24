Donald Trump expected to add these 10 people to his list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Donald Trump on Friday was expected to announce new additions to his list of possible Supreme Court justices he would nominate should he become president.

Perhaps most notable on the new list of 10 individuals was Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a Tea Party favourite who previously served as an assistant US attorney and clerked for Justice Samuel Alito, one of the high court’s conservative members.

A spokesman for Lee told Politico that it would be unlikely the senator would accept such a nomination.

“Sen. Lee already has the job he wants which is why he is campaigning to represent the great people of Utah again this year,” spokesman Conn Carroll said.

Trump, seeking to appease conservatives worried he would nominate a liberal to the Supreme Court, released a list of 11 individuals in May that he would consider to fill the vacancy left behind by the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

A key argument being made to the Never Trump faction of the Republican Party has been that Trump will appoint conservative justices to the court while his opponent, Hillary Clinton, would almost certainly appoint liberals.

