Here's Donald Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees

The third and final presidential debate began on Wednesday with a conversation about the future of the Supreme Court.
The next president will likely have the opportunity to shape the construction of the court — liberal or conservative — for the next few decades.
Here are Donald Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees:
1. Keith Blackwell
2. Charles Canady
3. Steven Colloton
4. Allison Eid
5. Neil Gorsuch
6. Raymond Gruender
7. Thomas Hardiman
8. Raymond Kethledge
9. Joan Larsen
10. Mike Lee
11. Thomas Lee
12. Edward Mansfield
13. Federico Moreno
14. William Pryor
15. Margaret A. Ryan
16. Amul Thapar
17. Timothy Tymkovich
18. David Stras
19. Diane Sykes
20. Don Willett
21. Robert Young
