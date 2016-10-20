Here's Donald Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees

The third and final presidential debate began on Wednesday with a conversation about the future of the Supreme Court.

The next president will likely have the opportunity to shape the construction of the court — liberal or conservative — for the next few decades.

Here are Donald Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees:

1. Keith Blackwell

2. Charles Canady

3. Steven Colloton

4. Allison Eid

5. Neil Gorsuch

6. Raymond Gruender

7. Thomas Hardiman

8. Raymond Kethledge

9. Joan Larsen

10. Mike Lee

11. Thomas Lee

12. Edward Mansfield

13. Federico Moreno

14. William Pryor

15. Margaret A. Ryan

16. Amul Thapar

17. Timothy Tymkovich

18. David Stras

19. Diane Sykes

20. Don Willett

21. Robert Young

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.