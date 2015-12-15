CBS aired an incredible focus group of Donald Trump supporters

CBS/YouTube/screenshot Donald Trump supporters are asked if they support his plan to stop Muslims from entering the US.

On Sunday, CBS’ “Face the Nation” aired footage of a focus group of Donald Trump supporters being asked about the real-estate mogul’s provocative presidential campaign.

The results were fascinating.

The focus group was conducted last week in Virginia by veteran GOP pollster Frank Luntz.

When Luntz asked the group if they supported Trump’s plan to temporarily bar all Muslims from entering the US, almost every hand shot up — and the room erupted into a debate on the issue.

“They don’t want to become Americans. They want to come here and blow up America and kill us,” one woman said.

“All Muslims?” one person asked.

“Some,” a man shot back. “Temporarily. We have no way of knowing who they are.”

When Luntz asked the group about Trump’s vow to “bomb the s— out of ISIS,” the extremist group also known as the Islamic State, the room burst into claps and cheers. And several of the Trump supporters argued that not everything the Republican front-runner says should be taken at face value.

“I think we’re all scared. I’m actually a little jumpy, I find. And Trump is the only one who would come out and say something like this. No one else would do it,” a woman said of his plan to suspend Muslim immigration and tourist travel.

She added, “You know what Trump does? He says something completely crazy and inflammatory. And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then he dials back and sort of starts explaining it and saying how he would do [it]. And it makes sort of sense.”

“Trump is smart like a fox,” one man said. “He’s in campaign mode. He has to be proactive. He’s intentionally playing the media. He’s saying things that are right on the edge. He’s exaggerating. He’s saying things that he knows the mainstream media will grab and throw gasoline on.”

Additionally, more than half of the group said they would vote for Trump running as an independent over Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) as the Republican nominee. Trump frequently threatens to abandon the GOP if the national party does not treat him “fairly” during the nominating process.

“I’d vote for him over Rubio because maybe the party does need to be fractured,” a man said. “Maybe it’s time to blow it up. Blow it up.”

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

