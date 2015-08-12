'Crazy' Donald Trump supporters had an epic interview with CNN's Don Lemon

CNN. Don Lemon speaks to Lynnette

CNN’s Don Lemon had a rather unusual interview Tuesday night with two supporters of real-estate mogul Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, who are both YouTube personalities, completely dominated the interview as Hardaway went into a passionate monologue with Richardson chiming in at points.

“He is going to make America great again,” Hardaway declared at one point, echoing Trump’s campaign slogan.

“Oh yes he is,” Richardson agreed.

“He is going to make America great, and that’s why I stump for the Trump,” Richardson added. “We have too many things happening in our country! We have a border that needs to be secure! We have ISIS trying to cut off heads! We have people going into movie theatres shooting it up, Don! We’ve got to secure this border! We’ve got to make America great again!”

They continued their back-and-forth while Lemon struggled to get in a word. As they promoted their website, WeBeSisters, Lemon offered an alternative name for the duo.

“And you be crazy, both of you — in a good way,” Lemon said, laughing.

Richardson and Hardaway achieved some internet fame by blasting Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly after she moderated last week’s Republican presidential debate. Trump accused Kelly of asking unfair questions, including about derogatory remarks the real-estate developer has made about women.

In a video with more than one million views, the two “stump for Trump” activists agreed with the Republican businessman and informed Kelly that she should have asked Trump about the border or how he wants to “make America great again.”

“Hey y’all! Megyn Kelly — or Kelly Megyn, whichever one it is — listen, I heard that you said you was not going to apologise after the debate because what you did was good journalism. Little do you know that good journalism is asking relevant questions,” Hardaway said. “‘Mr. Donald Trump, what ways would you take and make America great again?’ Those are good, relevant debate questions.”

