New poll reveals what Donald Trump's supporters believe -- and how they're not exactly traditional Republicans

Donald Trump’s supporters have substantial differences in opinion on foreign and domestic policy than Republican voters who do not back the Manhattan billionaire.

The Pew Research Center found that Trump voters are far more likely to support a border wall along the US-Mexico border, view free trade and immigrants as burdens, believe Muslims should be held to higher scrutiny, and think the US does too much to help other countries.

Here were some of the stark differences Pew found in polling conducted during March and April.

Support building a wall on border with Mexico:

Trump supporters: 84% Non-Trump supporters: 56%

“Free trade has been a bad thing for the US”:

Trump supporters who agree: 67% Non-Trump supporters who agree: 43%

“Immigrants are a burden on the country”:

Trump supporters who agree: 69% Non-Trump supporters who agree: 47%

“Muslims should be subject to more scrutiny”:

Trump supporters who agree: 64% Non-Trump supporters who agree: 45%

US does too much to solve world problems:

Trump supporters: 54% Non-Trump supporters: 40%

One area in which Pew found that Trump supporters were more closely aligned with non-Trump Republican voters was in their opinion for how to combat terrorism and defeat the Islamic militant group ISIS.

The two groups contained near-identical percentages of respondents who favoured ground troops to fight ISIS and approved of a military campaign against the terror group.

