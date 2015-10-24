Donald Trump to rivals: Give up your super PACs

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump released a statement on Friday calling on every presidential candidate to drop their so-called super PACs.

“I have disavowed all Super PAC’s, requested the return of all donations made to said PAC’s, and I am calling on all Presidential candidates to do the same,” Trump said.

Super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited funds, are required to be independent of the campaigns they support, though some candidates blur the lines more than others.

Trump’s statement came one day after Politico reported that the main super PAC backing his campaign, Make America Great Again PAC, was closing shop.

The PAC said it decided to shutter because Trump indicated that he didn’t want a super PAC, but the decision followed increasing media scrutiny on the connections between Trump’s campaign and the supposedly independent operation.

Trump’s Friday statement said that he sent notices on Wednesday disavowing the nine super PACs supporting his White House bid.

The billionaire businessman stressed that he was self-funding his campaign, though in the past three months, low-dollar contributions have provided most of his funds.

“The character of our country is only as strong as our leaders—the only special interest I am beholden to is the American people and together we will Make America Great Again!” Trump declared.

