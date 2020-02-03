Donald Trump's Super Bowl ad featured Alice Johnson, who Kim Kardashian West campaigned to free from prison

Screenshot/Twitter A screenshot from President Donald Trump’s Super Bowl ad featuring Alice Johnson, which touts his criminal justice reform.

President Donald Trump aired a campaign ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday featuring Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for nonviolent drug offences was commuted by Trump in June 2018.

In the ad, Trump touted his criminal justice reform record and featured footage from the emotional moments when Johnson was released from prison and reunited with her family.

Some Twitter users praised the ad for highlighting Trump’s successes, while others stressed the hypocrisy of discussing reuniting families while the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy in 2018 led to the separation of thousands of migrant children from their families.

The 63-year-old grandmother gained national attention after her case was championed by Kim Kardashian West. Her sentence was commuted just one week after Trump met with Kardashian-West at the White House to discuss criminal justice reform.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Trump aired a 2020 presidential campaign ad touting Johnson’s case.

“I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” Trump said in a caption of the ad shared on Twitter.

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

The ad features footage from the emotional moments when Johnson was released from prison and reunited with her family.

“Politicians talk about criminal justice reform,” the ad states as audio of Johnson’s release is plays in the background. “President Trump got it done.”

Johnson posted the ad on Twitter and lauded her status as a free woman.

“Two Super Bowls ago I was sitting in a prison cell,” she wrote. “Today I am a free woman and my story was featured in a Super Bowl Ad.”

Kardashian-West expressed her pride in a reply to Johnson’s tweet.

Some Twitter users praised the ad for highlighting Trump’s successes, while others stressed the hypocrisy of discussing reuniting families while the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy in 2018 led to the separation of thousands of migrant children from their families.

Um. Trump’s campaign ad… was about reuniting families. REUNITING FAMILIES. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 3, 2020

Trump signed an executive order in June 2018 ending family separation at the border but continued his “zero tolerance” policy that criminally prosecutes migrants who cross the border illegally.

Trump’s ad ran alongside 2020 contender and fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg during the Super Bowl. These two ads were the Super Bowl’s first nationwide presidential ads.

