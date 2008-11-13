Donald Trump Suing Deutsche, Everybody Over Blocked Credit

You see this credit? My credit? It is the best, most high end, most classy credit ever.



If there were ever an updisde to the credit crisis, it’s this. This suit and hearing Donald’s soundbites in the media is going to be awesome. This reality show will totally tide us over unti the next season of “The Apprentice” airs.

Daily Mail: Tycoon Donald Trump is suing Deutsche bank and other investment houses as the credit crunch hits his plans to build America’s second-biggest tower.

Trump wanted an extension to a $640million (£407million) credit from investors led by Deutsche and including Merrill Lynch, Union labour Life insurance, real-estate investment trust iStar Financial and a division of Highland Capital Management.

‘Trump demands an extension of the original loan agreement due to the impact of the financial crisis in the credit markets,’ reported Germany’s biggest newspaper Bild.

The millionaire investor also said Deutsche Bank divided the credit and sold it to so many parties that it ‘complicated’ an agreement.

Insiders say Trump is asking for $3billion in damages. The lawsuit has been filed at the New York Supreme Court in the borough of Queens.

