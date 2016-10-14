Donald Trump suggests if Hillary Clinton falls down in China, Chinese people will 'leave her there'

Donald Trump lashed at Hillary Clinton on her health issue, again, during a rally Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, attacking his Democratic rival doesn’t have the strength to serve as president.

Suggesting that, if his Democratic presidential rival were to lose her balance, no one in China would help her.

“When she’s over in China, if she goes down, in Tiananmen Square, they will just leave her there,” the Republican nominee told the crowd.

Trump called Chinese “tough people” who would not help Clinton up if she fell down, and continued, “They will say ‘Let her come up when she’s ready.'”

Trump has attacked Clinton’s health many times after the former secretary of state stumbled into a van following a 9/11 memorial ceremony last month. The Manhattan mogul portrayed Clinton as a powerless leader in a recent TV ad, among numerous attacks questioning whether Clinton has the “stamina” to serve in the White House.

Clinton fired back at Trump during the first presidential debate:

“As soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a cease fire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities in nations around the world, or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina.”

Clinton’s doctor released a follow-up statement in September showing that she is in good health and physically fit to serve as president.

