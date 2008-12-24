Donald Trump Sues California Town For "Undermining Trump Image"

Never a slow week for Donald Trump as far as publicity is concerned. He’s back in the news for suing a California town, Rancho Palos Verdes, for $100 million, five times their annual budget. He arrived there with high hopes six years ago to build quite a golf course. Then things hit a rough patch when they refused to rename a street after him.

Los Angeles Times: …In a lawsuit filed this week, Trump accused the city of fraud and civil rights violations, contending that the city was refusing to allow improvements needed to maintain the “Trump image,” including a clubhouse terrace and a row of ficus trees he was forced to cut down earlier. …[he planted that] row of tall ficus trees to block from view homes he deemed unsightly.

“The law does not require the city or any regulators to allow him to have whatever he may wake up one morning and want,” said Councilman Douglas Stern, who has long pitted himself against Trump.

Residents responded with rolling eyes and smirks when Trump repeatedly tried to have the adjacent Ocean Trails Drive renamed Trump National Drive.



But the Donald remains undeterred.

…he said he had conducted a private poll of residents in the area and found he had an 88% approval rating.

Trump declined to give details about the poll, saying he is planning to use it in litigation.

