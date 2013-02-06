Donald Trump Sues Bill Maher After Proving He Isn't An Orangutan

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has sued Bill Maher over a joke Maher made last month on NBC’s “Tonight Show.”Trump filed a lawsuit Monday in California against Maher after Maher said he would give Trump $5 million if Trump could prove he isn’t the “spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan,” POLITICO reported.



But Maher never coughed up the money, prompting Trump to wage a Twitter war Monday against the liberal comedian.

Predictably, Trump’s lawsuit seems a bit ridiculous. Maher made the claim on “The Tonight Show” and certainly seemed to be joking.

During the same interview, Maher also said Trump’s hair and an Orangutan are “the only two things in nature of the same colour” and expressed his sympathy for the “syphilitic monkey who does his Twitter feed.”

Plus, he suggested that Trump give the money to “the Institute for incorrigible douchbaggery.”

Watch Maher’s interview for yourself. What do you think, does Trump have a case?



