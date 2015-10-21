Donald Trump suddenly started praising Jeb Bush

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump said in a Tuesday night interview that he would “absolutely” endorse one of his fiercest rivals, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), should he win the Republican presidential race.

Trump and Bush have aggressively attacked each other in an increasingly personal series of insults over the past few months.

But Trump, the Republican front-runner, said on Fox News’ “Hannity” that he would have no problem backing Bush if he secured the GOP nomination.

“Absolutely yes. I would absolutely support him. He’s a good person. He’s a good man. I would support him,” Trump said.

The business mogul signed a pledge to support the candidate who wins the Republican nomination, but his praise for Bush is somewhat striking.

The two have been locked in a bitter feud. Their most recent disagreement has been over the national-security legacy of Bush’s brother, former President George W. Bush. Jeb Bush argues that his brother kept the country safe while Trump disputes that, pointing to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Pushing back against Trump, Bush released a hard-hitting ad over the weekend questioning whether Trump has the temperament to command the US’ nuclear arsenal. Bush also compared Trump’s criticism of his brother to attacks from Michael Moore, a prominent liberal filmmaker.

But Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he thinks highly of Jeb Bush’s decision to passionately defend George W. Bush.

“I respect the fact that Jeb is defending his brother,” he said. “I think that’s good. I would do the same thing.”

However, Trump went back to dismissing Bush the next day during a “Good Morning America” interview.

“Well, look, Jeb has had a very hard time,” Trump said, according to ABC. “He’s way down in the polls. He’s doing very poorly. He’s embarrassed by what’s happening. So he has to attack me to try to get his numbers up.”

Trump added: “The last thing we need is another Bush. We’ve seen what happens. The last thing we need is another Bush and he understands that and the voters understand that. You know, to compare me to Michael Moore — that one hasn’t happened before.”

