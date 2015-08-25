Donald Trump on stock market tumult: China will 'bring us down'

Republican presidential candidate and real-estate magnate Donald Trump released a video on Instagram onn Monday, warning that China could bring the US economy down.

“I’ve been telling everybody for a long time China’s taking our jobs. They’re taking our money. Be careful, they will bring us down,” Trump said in the post. “You have to know what you’re doing. We have nobody that has a clue.”

On Twitter, he added: “Depression- be careful of China!”

Trump was apparently reacting to Monday’s chaos in the stock market, some of which has been attributed to China’s slowdown. At the market open, the Dow was down more than 1,000 points.

Trump, who has constantly railed against China on the campaign trail, released several additional tweets declaring he had been right about the country:

As I have long stated, we are so tied in with China and Asia that their markets are now taking the U.S. market down. Get smart U.S.A.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2015

Markets are crashing – all caused by poor planning and allowing China and Asia to dictate the agenda. This could get very messy! Vote Trump.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2015

Trump also said he is “perhaps” the only presidential candidate who can rescue the US economy from its current turmoil:

And his Instagram post on the subject can be viewed below:

