Donald Trump Still Fighting With Locals In Scotland Over Golf Course

The locals are still seething over Donald Trump’s plans to build a massive golf resort in Scotland, but Trump claims they’ll all be best friends. As soon as Trump builds his golf course and they’re forced to accept it.



Page Six: THERE are still hard feelings in Scotland over Donald Trump‘s big golf resort proposal on the North Sea coast. On HBO’s “Real Sports” airing tomorrow, local Mickey Foote gripes: “They dream they’re gonna be in the Jacuzzi with Tiger Woods. They’re gonna be bumping into Johnny Depp on Union Street. Sean Connery‘s gonna have an apartment here. All Donald’s friends are gonna come and buy real estate here. That’s bull- – -. He knows that. But the suckers in Aberdeen have gone for it, big time.” Trump says, “I’ve had many people over the years that have op posed me. And you know what? They end up being my best friend. Let’s see what happens.”

