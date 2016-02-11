Donald Trump trolled at rally by man standing behind him with bizarre 'steak' sign

MSNBC/Twitterscreenshot The sign was difficult to read.

A man standing behind Donald Trump at a Wednesday-night rally held a fairly unusual protest sign.

The Republican presidential front-runner gave a fairly stump speech before a packed Clemson University crowd in Pendleton, South Carolina. At various points in his speech, however, a sunglasses-clad man stood up with a sign declaring, “TRUMP LIKES HIS STEAK WELL DONE.”

This was an apparent reference to a Tuesday report in The Telegraph in which Trump was described ordering a well-done steak at a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. The report caused a small firestorm of mockery on Twitter.

As the Independent Journal Review documented on Wednesday, a guerrilla-comedy group has been doing various stunts across the 2016 campaign trail. It wasn’t immediately clear if the steak protester was related to that effort.

View some tweets documenting the man’s protest below:

This guy held up a sign saying “Trump likes his steaks well done” at the rally in Clemson pic.twitter.com/6ExdPkBcqB

— Eli Watkins (@EliBWatkins) February 11, 2016

Video: Trump rally attendee holds up sign: “TRUMP likes his steak well done.” #loveit pic.twitter.com/1ld1NMc2Z9

— Ken Shepherd (@KenShepherd) February 11, 2016

“Trump likes his steak well done.” The South Carolina primary is brutal. #SCPrimary #sctweets pic.twitter.com/S5kSr05Mma

— Anthony M. Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) February 11, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.