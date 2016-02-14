Donald Trump was trolled at rally by man standing behind him with bizarre 'steak' sign

MSNBC/Twitterscreenshot The sign was difficult to read.

A man standing behind Donald Trump at a Wednesday-night rally held an unusual protest sign.

The Republican presidential front-runner gave a stump speech before a packed Clemson University crowd in Pendleton, South Carolina. At various points in his speech, however, a sunglasses-clad man stood up with a sign declaring that “TRUMP LIKES HIS STEAK WELL DONE.”

This was an apparent reference to a Tuesday report in The Telegraph, in which Trump was described ordering a well-done steak at a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. The report caused a small firestorm of mockery on Twitter.

The man holding the sign appears to be Massachusetts-native Zach Etkind, who achieved some popularity on YouTube with various stunts in China under the “Donnie Does” moniker. His most famous stunt involved him sneaking into the ring of a Manny Pacquiao fight to promote his line of combination suit-jerseys called the Suisey.

View some tweets on the man’s protest below:

This guy held up a sign saying “Trump likes his steaks well done” at the rally in Clemson pic.twitter.com/6ExdPkBcqB

— Eli Watkins (@EliBWatkins) February 11, 2016

Video: Trump rally attendee holds up sign: “TRUMP likes his steak well done.” #loveit pic.twitter.com/1ld1NMc2Z9

— Ken Shepherd (@KenShepherd) February 11, 2016

“Trump likes his steak well done.” The South Carolina primary is brutal. #SCPrimary #sctweets pic.twitter.com/S5kSr05Mma

— Anthony M. Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) February 11, 2016

