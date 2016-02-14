Donald Trump was trolled at rally by man standing behind him with bizarre 'steak' sign

A man standing behind Donald Trump at a Wednesday-night rally held an unusual protest sign.
The Republican presidential front-runner gave a stump speech before a packed Clemson University crowd in Pendleton, South Carolina. At various points in his speech, however, a sunglasses-clad man stood up with a sign declaring that “TRUMP LIKES HIS STEAK WELL DONE.”
This was an apparent reference to a Tuesday report in The Telegraph, in which Trump was described ordering a well-done steak at a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire. The report caused a small firestorm of mockery on Twitter.
The man holding the sign appears to be Massachusetts-native Zach Etkind, who achieved some popularity on YouTube with various stunts in China under the “Donnie Does” moniker. His most famous stunt involved him sneaking into the ring of a Manny Pacquiao fight to promote his line of combination suit-jerseys called the Suisey.
View some tweets on the man’s protest below:
“TRUMP LIKES HIS STEAK WELL DONE,” sign reads at South Carolina @realDonaldTrump rally: https://t.co/YMI0w4KNWc pic.twitter.com/zA6XNAMRHU
— CBSN (@CBSNLive) February 11, 2016
This guy held up a sign saying “Trump likes his steaks well done” at the rally in Clemson pic.twitter.com/6ExdPkBcqB
— Eli Watkins (@EliBWatkins) February 11, 2016
Video: Trump rally attendee holds up sign: “TRUMP likes his steak well done.” #loveit pic.twitter.com/1ld1NMc2Z9
— Ken Shepherd (@KenShepherd) February 11, 2016
“Trump likes his steak well done.”
The South Carolina primary is brutal. #SCPrimary #sctweets pic.twitter.com/S5kSr05Mma
— Anthony M. Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) February 11, 2016
