This Is What Donald Trump's Big Announcement Today Is All About

This morning, Donald Trump sent out a mysterious Tweet:



I’m giving away money! 11AM Trump Tower. Be there or be left behind! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2013

Could we expect something like this?

Not exactly.

Turns out, he was foreshadowing the launch of a new croudfunding site he’s calling FundAnything.

At first blush, it seems to be pretty straightforward: you can choose from or set up your own project in pretty much any category, from art to medical to politics, and donate or solicit money. FundAnything charges a 9% fee on contributions, though when you reach your goal, you’ll get 4% back for a fee of just 5%. There is also a 3% processing fee.

But there’s a twist. Per the site: “Some lucky campaigns will receive full or partial funding from Donald Trump.”

Why’s he doing it? He will make an announcement later today, but this Tweet seems to sum it up:

People do not assume this but more than anything else, I like helping people. Be at Trump Tower at 11 AM today. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2013

Birth certificate hunt, anyone?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.