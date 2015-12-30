Donald Trump attack ad: Obama is watching 'Star Wars' instead of warring with ISIS

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump criticised President Barack Obama on Tuesday for supposedly seeing “Star Wars” while neglecting to deal with the threat of the Islamic State terror group, also known as ISIS.

Trump released an Instagram video splicing together news clips of ISIS militants potentially creating fake passports and a clip of Obama telling the White House press corps that he was ending a briefing “to get to Star Wars.”

“Our president is busy with another war,” a title card stated. “Time for a leader with real priorities!”

Earlier this month, the Obamas hosted a screening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at the White House for families of military personnel who died while serving the US.

Since launching his campaign earlier this summer, Trump has used his Instagram account partially as a platform for quick videos contrasting the threat of terrorism with perceived aloofness of Democratic leaders. He previously posted similar videos mocking Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner.

Although Trump’s ads have thus far been mostly limited to his social-media accounts, residents in several early primary states may soon see them on their TV screens. The billionaire businessman announced earlier on Tuesday that he would soon begin spending “big” on behalf of his campaign.

For his part, Obama has spent much more time publicly laying out his strategy for defeating ISIS since a November mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, that was linked to the group. Earlier in December, Obama gave a rare Oval Office address on the topic.

Watch Trump’s ad below:





