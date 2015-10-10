Fox Soccer remixed Donald Trump speeches to pump up a US vs. Mexico game

Fox Soccer spliced together some of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign speeches to promote an upcoming soccer match between the US and Mexico.

Released on Friday, the promotional video superimposes images of the US and Mexican soccer teams over several speeches. Among the speeches are Trump’s announcement speech in June, when the real-estate mogul accused the Mexican government of sending “rapists” and drug-runners across the border.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best; they’re not sending you,” Trump said in his announcement speech. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

The speech immediately sparked backlash, spurring many high-profile companies to condemn Trump’s rhetoric and cut business ties with him.

The match between the US and Mexico airs on Saturday.

Watch the promo below:

(2/2) Well, now watch this Trump pump up video for the #USMNT! Get ready. #USAvMEX kicks tomorrow on @FS1!https://t.co/1mfnfZiqTo

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 9, 2015

NOW WATCH: An Army veteran was shot multiple times protecting others students from the Oregon gunman



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.