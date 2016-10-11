'Special prosecutor, here we come': Trump embraces 'lock her up' chants at latest rally

Donald Trump embraced the latest wave of “lock her up” chants directed at Hillary Clinton at a Monday rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, less than 24-hours after suggesting the Democratic nominee would “be in jail” during his administration.

“Special prosecutor, here we come, Right?” Trump said as the crowd began a “lock her up” chant.

“If I win, we’re going to appoint a special prosecutor,” Trump followed up. “Because we cannot allow this to happen in our country.”

During Sunday’s second presidential debate in St. Louis, Trump said Clinton owed the country an apology for the “33,000 emails you deleted.”

“If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation,” Trump said at the town hall-style debate. “Because there have never been so many lies, so much deception. And we’re going to have a special prosecutor.”

Clinton said everything Trump said was “absolutely false” but she was “not surprised.”

“Oh really?” Trump interjected.

Clinton then mentioned the difficulty in fact-checking Trump, to which he capped off the exchange by saying “you’d be in jail” during his potential administration.

Clinton was investigated by the FBI for using a private email server while she was secretary of state. The FBI did not recommend charges against Clinton despite saying she handled classified information “extremely carelessly.”

