Donald Trump spoke at a 9/11 ‘Moonies’ conference organized by the widow of Reverend Sun Myung Moon, praising the controversial Unification Church

Donald Trump (L), Reverend Sun Myung Moon and wife Hak Ja Han Moon (R) Getty Images (L), Reuters (R)

Donald Trump spoke at an event on Saturday to praise the founders of the controversial Unification Church.

The church, whose followers are often called the Moonies,’ has been widely described as a cult.

A former cult member said that the group has deep ties to the modern Republican Party.

On Saturday, Donald Trump spoke at a conference organized by Hak Ja Han Moon, the widow of Reverend Sun Myung Moon, the founder of the controversial Unification Church.

Reverend Moon founded the church in South Korea in 1954 before moving to the United States in 1971, and it has been widely described as a cult.

Donald Trump was a featured keynote speaker at the “Rally of Hope” event, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In his speech, Trump said, “I want to thank the Universal Peace Federation and in particular Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, a tremendous person, for her incredible work on behalf of peace all over the world.”

“What they have achieved on the peninsula is just amazing. In just a few decades, the inspiration that they have caused for the entire planet is unbelievable, and I congratulate you again and again,” Trump said about the couple.

Reverend Moon called himself a Messiah and claimed that he had been asked by Jesus Christ to continue his work on earth.

The controversial church, whose followers are colloquially referred to as “Moonies,” gained notoriety arranging mass weddings between strangers.

The group is still active around the world.

Thousands of couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony at Cheongshim Peace World Center on February 17, 2013 in Gapyeong-gun, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

In his speech, Donald Trump also took the opportunity to take credit for improving the security situation in the Korean peninsula.

“Looking back today, it’s easy to forget how dangerous the situation was when I was elected,” Trump said.

“Missiles were flying, nuclear weapons were being tested, and powerful threats were being issued every single day.”

“Under my leadership, the United States adopted a policy of unprecedented strength,” Trump said.

Jim Stewartson, founder of the anti-disinformation organization The Think Project, wrote on Twitter that the event was “deeply harmful and deceptive.”

This is being pitched by a who’s who of establishment extremists as some sort of peace mission to unify Korea,” Stewartson wrote.

“In reality, it’s dangerous propaganda whitewashing a dangerous cult.”

Those who have left the group, including one of the Moon’s daughters, have described experiencing abuse during their time in the church.

In a blog post, Steve Hassan, a former member of the church who is now a cult expert, described how the group indoctrinates members.

Hassan added on Twitter that the group has long-established ties with Donald Trump and the modern Republican party.

In 1991, Trump was reported to have been considering selling his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago to Reverend Moon, but the church leader later denied being interested in the property.

Other high-profile GOP figures, including former vice presidents Mike Pence and Dick Cheney, have also spoken at events organized by the group.

Hyung Jin “Sean” Moon, the son of the Moons, campaigned for Donald Trump and attended the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

He also formed an offshoot church called World Peace and Unification Sanctuary Church in Pennsylvania, which has made MAGA politics a central tenet.

The group famously worships while carrying AR-15 rifles and has a 40-acre compound in Texas that it says is a safe haven for “patriots.”

Members of the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary hold their AR-15 rifles as they participate in a Life Holy Marriage Blessing at the church on October 14, 2019 in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. Spencer Platt/Getty Images