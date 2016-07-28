'Lets' just put that to bed': Donald Trump shoots down rumours his son will run for mayor of New York

Donald Trump in a Wednesday press conference forcefully shot down the idea that his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will run for mayor of New York in 2017.

“My son doesn’t want to run for mayor,” he told reporters at his Florida golf club. “He has no intention to run for mayor.”

“And beside that, as a Republican, you have a very tiny sliver in Manhattan and in that area,” he continued. “It’s almost impossible for a Republican to win, and my son likes to win. But my son has no intention to run for mayor, so lets just put that to bed.”

Trump Jr. said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union that he’d “love” to battle New York’s Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio for mayor in 2017.

“I never like to rule anything out,” he said. “We always like to keep our options open, so if I could do that as a service to my country, I would love to do that.”

Trump Jr.’s suggestion led to former New York congressman and 2013 mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner, who resigned his House seat in 2011 amid a sexting scandal, to say he’d come out of political retirement to run against Trump’s son, adding he would beat him “like a rented mule.”

“And then I’d turn the keys back over to de Blasio,” he continued.

In a prior statement to Fox News, Trump said he was “the one who predicted” Weiner “would flame out” in his attempt to run for mayor

“Donald Trump Jr. has no intention of running for mayor of New York, but I was the one who predicted that Anthony Weiner would flame out and not be able to run for mayor,” Trump said. “People were amazed at how insightful I was.”

On Wednesday, he called Weiner a “proven loser.”

“Oh I don’t know what he said,” when asked about Wiener’s “rented mule” comment. “Anthony Weiner is a proven loser, the poor guy is locked up in a room … they have him locked up in a room.”

Trump Jr. received widespread praise for his speech to the Republican National Convention last week, sparking thoughts that he could have a political future,

Asked if he heard any speeches that made him feel as if the speaker had a future in presidential politics, Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania told Business Insider that Trump Jr. “knocked it out of the park.”

“Donald Jr. probably came the closest,” Barletta said. “Interesting, another person who has no political experience. That’s what the American people are looking for right now. Someone who is honest, tells it like the way it is.”

Like Barletta, Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey also mentioned Trump Jr. when asked by Business Insider about who at the convention emerged as a possible future presidential candidate. He said Trump Jr.’s speech was “energetic” and “terrific” with “clear points.”

Watch Trump’s comments below:

NOW WATCH: Watch the RNC audience boo Ted Cruz for not endorsing Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.