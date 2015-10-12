Donald Trump: 'Sometimes' I carry a concealed handgun because 'I feel much better being armed'

Donald Trump says that he occasionally carries a concealed gun.

In an interview with CBS’ Face The Nation on Sunday, host John Dickerson asked Trump if he ever carried a concealed weapon.

“Sometimes,” Trump responded, according to a transcript.

When asked about if more people should carry concealed guns in the wake of violent mass shootings, the current Republican presidential front-runner said that while it was up to people to make their own decisions, he takes comfort in carrying his weapon.

“I will tell you, I feel much better being armed,” Trump said.

Trump has doubled down on his support for gun rights following a mass shooting at an Oregon community college earlier this month that left 10 dead. At a campaign rally last week, the real-estate magnate suggested that the victims may have survived if teachers were armed.

“If you had a couple of the teachers or somebody with guns in that room, you would have been a hell of a lot better off,” Trump said.

Despite favouring popular gun control proposals in the past, the reality television star has throughout his presidential candidacy been one of the most vocal opponents to gun control efforts. Trump’s gun rights platform contains no gun control measures, and suggests that the federal government should allow concealed carry permits to cross state lines.

