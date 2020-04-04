Dana White says Trump calls him first thing on a Monday just to talk about fights

Dana White said on Frank Warren’s “Heavyweight” podcast this week that President Donald Trump called him on Mondays: “We talk about fights nonstop.”

Their friendship goes back to 2001 when Trump persuaded White to put his first UFC event, UFC 30, at one Trump’s properties, the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

From there, their relationship blossomed and Trump even asked White to speak at a Colorado rally in February. White called Trump a fighter at the rally.

The next month, White was asked whether he was concerned if the UFC lost fans because of his friendship with Trump. He said he “doesn’t give a s—.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dana White says President Donald Trump calls him first thing on a Monday just to talk about fights.

The UFC boss first met Trump shortly after joining the world’s premier mixed-martial-arts company. White was looking for a venue to host an event.

White was organising UFC 30, his first UFC show. Trump persuaded White to use one of Trump’s properties, the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 2001. From there, a relationship was born that has since lasted two decades.

Speaking on Frank Warren’s “Heavyweight” podcast this week, White said: “He reached out and said, ‘Come to the Trump Taj Mahal and love to have you do a fight here.’

“And not only did he have us come over there – he showed up on the first fight of the night and stayed until the end. He watched all of the fights and ended up becoming a huge fan.”

White added: “Even now, I’ll have a fight on a Saturday night and by Monday I’ll get a call, it will say, ‘Mr. White, it’s the White House, can you take a call from the president?’

“He literally wants to talk about what happened on Saturday night. And we talk about fights nonstop.”

It is a two-way relationship, too.

Trump invited White to speak at a Colorado rally in February, during which the UFC boss spoke glowingly of the Republican.

He described the president as a “a fighter,” adding that he loved the US and was doing great things for the country.

In March, White was asked whether he was concerned the UFC might lose fans because of his friendship with Trump.

White said he “doesn’t give a s—.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.