'Boring and unfunny': Donald Trump unloads on SNL over Alec Baldwin's Trump impression

Kena Betancur/Getty Images Donald Trump speaks in New Jersey.

Donald Trump on Sunday ripped Alec Baldwin’s impression of the Republican presidential nominee on “Saturday Night Live” and called for the show to be canceled.

“Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me. Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!” Trump wrote on Sunday.

Trump’s criticism came after Saturday’s episode spoofed his performance during the second presidential debate.

The sketch highlighted his 2005 comments boasting about groping women and kissing them without their consent, and it mocked how he appeared to lurk onstage behind Clinton during the debate.

The real-estate mogul wasn’t the only one who has noticed a shift in how Trump has been portrayed on SNL.

Television critics have noted that the depiction of the real-estate magnate has taken a darker turn since Baldwin stepped into the role at the beginning of the season.

Trump has appeared on the show multiple times and hosted on the show in November, even at one point standing alongside previous Trump impersonators Darrell Hammond and Taran Killam.

