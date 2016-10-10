Donald Trump's debate performance once again featured a bunch of apparent sniffling

Donald Trump’s performance in the second presidential debate Sunday night was once again punctuated by apparent sniffling.

Throughout the duration of the 90-minute town-hall style debate, the Republican presidential nominee could be seen and heard sniffling, much like he seemingly did during the first debate nearly two weeks ago.

Following the first debate, Trump claimed was not actually sniffling, but defective audio due to a faulty microphone.

When he was pressed by “Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy about the alleged sniffling, Trump doubled down, saying, “No, no sniffles, no.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates later confirmed that Trump had audio issues during the first debate.

However, the internet was quick to notice Trump’s apparent sniffling this time around as well, with a number of users speculating about whether the billionaire would point to a faulty microphone as the cause again.

When you don’t practice , you don’t know how to hold the mic. Sniffle distance is important

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 10, 2016

WELCOME BACK DONALD TRUMP’S SNIFFING #debates

— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) October 10, 2016

Trump is sniffing again. Queue the microphone conspiracy theories.

— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) October 10, 2016

Someone give #trump some nasonex because i can’t hear him sniffle thru another #debate2016

— Nicole Grupe (@nikmariegrupe2) October 10, 2016

#sniffles Trump got another bad mic – what are the odds?

— Lori Yaneff (@loriy) October 10, 2016

Trump and Clinton will face off in the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday, October 19.

