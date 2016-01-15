Donald Trump is now dramatically reading this song about a 'vicious snake' and a 'tender woman' at campaign rallies

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump has a new bit he’s incorporating into his stump speeches.

At two recent events, Trump put on a pair of glasses and then did a dramatic reading of “The Snake,” a famous anthem by the late soul singer Al Wilson, in the middle of his speech.

The lyrics of the song are about a “vicious snake” that takes advantage of a “tender woman,” who treats the creature with kindness only to get bitten.

Trump suggested the song is a metaphor for what would happen if the US embraces refugees fleeing the violence in Syria, whom Trump considers potential terrorists.

Here is part of what Trump said Wednesday night at a Florida rally:

On her way to work one morning, down the path along side the lake. A tender-hearted woman saw a poor, half-frozen snake. His pretty coloured skin had been all frosted with the dew. “Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you.” “Take me in, oh tender woman. Take me in, for heaven’s sake. Take me in, oh tender woman,” sighed the vicious snake. She wrapped him all cosy in a curvature of silk. And then laid him by her fireside with some honey and some milk. Now she hurried home from work that night and soon as she arrived, She found that pretty snake she’d taken in and revived. “Take me in, oh tender woman. Take me in, for heaven’s sake. Take me in, oh tender woman,” sighed the vicious snake. Now she clutched him to her bosom. “You’re so beautiful,” she cried. “But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you would have died.” She stroked his pretty skin again and then she kissed and held him tight. Instead of saying, “thank you,” that snake gave her a vicious bite.

Watch another one of Trump’s performances below:



ABC Breaking News Latest News Videos

NOW WATCH: These are the biggest risks facing the world in 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.