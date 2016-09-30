Donald Trump keeps asking his supporters an absurd question, and they keep surprising him with their answer

There’s a really weird trend happening at Donald Trump’s rallies.

The Republican nominee keeps asking supporters at his events a question — and the crowd reacts the same way each time.

At his past three events — two on Wednesday and one Thursday — Trump has asked attendees if anyone has ever smashed their phone with a hammer. It’s a reference to revelations from an FBI report that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s staff destroyed 13 of her phones, some with a hammer.

Each time Trump asks, a lone respondent in the crowd raises their hand.

During his Wednesday rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the real estate magnate asked if anyone in the crowd had either gone through 13 phones or destroyed them with a hammer. One hand was raised.

“One hand,” Trump responded. “What business are you in? What’s your business? I think he was just a wise guy. But she destroyed a number of them with a hammer. How many people have destroyed an iPhone or a phone with a hammer? Anybody in the room? Ahh, a couple of hands go up. I don’t know if they’re kidding. I think they’re kidding, but who knows.”

Then, during a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, later that night, Trump asked again. And the same thing happened.

“Does anybody in this room over the last how ever many years have 13 phones?” he posed to the crowd. “OK, a number of them were hammered to death. Right? They were hammered. So let me ask you, has anybody, when you get rid of your phone, hammered it? Raise your hand.”

“One,” Trump pointed out. “Oh there’s one guy. What business are you in? What business? Get him out of here. I don’t want to be near him.”

Trump said that last bit in jest, but asked the question again at his Thursday rally in Bedford, New Hampshire. And it happened again.

“Thirteen phones missing, several destroyed with a hammer,” he said. “Who in this room has destroyed their phone with a hammer? Anybody?”

“Oh there’s one person,” he continued. “What business is that person in? I want to find out.”

Trump has fostered an interactive atmosphere at events throughout his campaign. He often excites his large crowds with questions about who will pay for his proposed wall, for instance. When he was selecting a vice presidential running mate, Trump even went as far as to read the crowd his short list and ask who he should pick.

