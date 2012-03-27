Donald Trump Slams Paul Ryan's Budget Proposal

Donald Trump slammed Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) this morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” over the Chairman of the House Budget Committee’s latest federal budget proposal.



“I don’t like his timing,” the reality TV show host/ presidential hopeful said.

“I think for him to do that just before the election puts a tremendous negative spin on the Republicans. I think that it’s, you know, fine you come out and do the budget, but you don’t do it at this time. I can tell you the Democrats are sitting back and laughing — they can’t believe their luck. So this is not the time to be discussing the kind of things he’s discussing.”

Listen to the clip below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.