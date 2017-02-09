Trump slams Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka's fashion line

President Donald Trump lashed out at Nordstrom on Wednesday for dropping his daughter’s fashion line.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” Trump tweeted. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

Nordstrom said last week that the brand’s declining sales led to its decision.

“Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom representative told Business Insider. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

The retailer dropped Ivanka Trump’s line amid calls for a boycott against retailers that carry Trump products.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017



