Donald Trump is getting slammed for using a Queen song at the RNC

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump first appeared onstage at the Republican National Convention on Monday to a fittingly bombastic song, Queen’s “We Are the Champions.” 

Supporters at the convention were ecstatic as Trump, bathed in blue light and the sounds of Freddie Mercury, took the podium to introduce the next speaker, his wife Melania Trump.

Not everyone was cheering the song choice, though. 

Last month, Queen protested Trump’s use of “We Are the Champions” at an appearance, and after the song reappeared at the convention on Monday night, many pundits took to social media to criticise the businessman for continuing his unsanctioned use of the song.

In June, Brian May, a founding member of Queen, addressed the issue after receiving an “avalanche of complaints” from fans.

“I can confirm that permission to use the track was neither sought nor given,” May wrote on his website. “Regardless of our views on Mr Trump’s platform, it has always been against our policy to allow Queen music to be used as a political campaigning tool.”

It is unclear, however, if the Trump campaign or the RNC licensed the Queen song, even if the band didn’t approve.

Though May has yet to comment on the song’s latest use at the convention, it’s safe to say that his sentiments are in line with the many voices who went on to denounce the choice on Monday.

 Watch the moment below:

