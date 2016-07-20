Donald Trump is getting slammed for using a Queen song at the RNC

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump first appeared onstage at the Republican National Convention on Monday to a fittingly bombastic song, Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

Supporters at the convention were ecstatic as Trump, bathed in blue light and the sounds of Freddie Mercury, took the podium to introduce the next speaker, his wife Melania Trump.

Not everyone was cheering the song choice, though.

Last month, Queen protested Trump’s use of “We Are the Champions” at an appearance, and after the song reappeared at the convention on Monday night, many pundits took to social media to criticise the businessman for continuing his unsanctioned use of the song.

In June, Brian May, a founding member of Queen, addressed the issue after receiving an “avalanche of complaints” from fans.

“I can confirm that permission to use the track was neither sought nor given,” May wrote on his website. “Regardless of our views on Mr Trump’s platform, it has always been against our policy to allow Queen music to be used as a political campaigning tool.”

It is unclear, however, if the Trump campaign or the RNC licensed the Queen song, even if the band didn’t approve.

Though May has yet to comment on the song’s latest use at the convention, it’s safe to say that his sentiments are in line with the many voices who went on to denounce the choice on Monday.

Freddie Mercury would not have loved this.

— Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) July 19, 2016

The sound u hear is Freddie Mercury rolling over in his grave.

— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) July 19, 2016

Trump comes out to Freddie Mercury, who the GOP platform would send to ex-gay therapy.

— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) July 19, 2016

Donald Trump appeared in a dry ice silhouette while Freddie Mercury played because he loves queer immigrant men oh wait nope

— Melania Trump (@SaraJBenincasa) July 19, 2016

Tonights RNC convention ended with a song written and sung by a gay man, Freddie Mercury, who died of AIDS.

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 19, 2016

Watch the moment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.