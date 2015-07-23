Here is Donald Trump's signature...

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump’s financial disclosure report filed as part of his presidential campaign gave us another reminder of his uncanny signature:

Trump’s campaign filed the disclosure on July 15, and it was released by the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday. It outlines what his campaign says is a “massive net worth” in excess of “TEN BILLION DOLLARS.”

His signature also appeared in his statement of candidacy, which was filed with the FEC on June 22 — about a week after he kicked off his campaign with a rousing speech in Manhattan:

Business Insider has previously rated his signature among the top 10 coolest in history.

