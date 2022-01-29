Donald Trump should not lead the country again, says the Republican leader of the National Governors Association

Governor Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., appears on ‘Meet the Press’ in Washington, D.C., Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Republican chairman of the National Governors Association said on Saturday that Donald Trump should not lead Republicans or the country again.

“I do not believe Trump is the one to lead our party and our country again, as president,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Insider on the sidelines of the NGA Winter Meeting in Washington, DC.

Insider asked Hutchinson whether he wants Trump to run following a video that recently surfaced in which Trump declares on the golf course that he is “the 45th and the 47th” president.

Asked who should lead instead, Hutchinson said “that’s what the election is all about.”

There’s many choices out there, he added.

“And, you know, the Republican Party has many different voices,” Hutchinson said. “And it’s important in this time to have those voices and they should be concentrating on this election cycle.”

Hutchinson, a two-term governor, was one of the first Republican governors to publicly push Trump to start a transition process with President Joe Biden after the 2020 election. He has said that Trump’s continued attempts to discredit the 2020 election results could be a “disaster” for Republican candidates running for office this year.

“I’ve made it clear: This is about the future,” he told Insider. “It’s not about the past elections.”

Earlier, he told reporters, “I don’t believe the election was stolen. I respect the results.”

Trump’s golf course comments are the latest, and perhaps most pointed, in a series of hints that he plans to run for president in 2024.

To become an official candidate, Trump would have to raise or spend more than $US5,000 ($AU7,155) specifically in support of a presidential campaign effort to officially register as a presidential candidate, according to Federal Election Commission guidelines.

John L. Dorman contributed to this story.