'The images are worth a thousand words': Trump shares an unflattering photo of Ted Cruz's wife

CNN Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.

Donald Trump has shared an unflattering photo of Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife — the latest wrinkle in an ongoing feud between the two Republican presidential primary candidates.

The photo was part of a tweet that the GOP frontrunner shared on Wednesday night. The tweet read, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” and featured a photo of Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi, next to a picture of Trump’s wife, Melania.

A caption on the photo reads, “No need to ‘spill the beans.’ The images are worth a thousand words.”

Sen. Cruz of Texas responded, saying “Donald, real men don’t attack women. Your wife is lovely, and Heidi is the love of my life.”

The latest feud between the two US presidential candidates began Tuesday — stemming from an anti-Trump ad commissioned by a Super PAC supporting Ted Cruz. The ad, which appeared on Facebook, shows Trump’s wife, Melania, posing nude in a photo shoot for GQ Magazine.

Trump apparently took the ad as a direct attack from Cruz, and threatened to “spill the beans” on Cruz’s wife Tuesday. Cruz says his campaign had nothing to do with the ad.

Trump has frequently been accused of attacking women over the course of his presidential campaign. Last week, Fox News rebuked him for relentlessly jabbing Megyn Kelly — calling it a “sick obsession … beneath the dignity of a presidential candidate.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.