There's a long list of reasons people might not like Donald Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary

It looks like Donald Trump has made his pick.

After much back and forth over who would be appointed the role of Treasury Secretary, it looks like Steve Mnuchin could get the job as early as Wednesday, the New York Times reports.

Mnuchin is likely to be a controversial pick, however, who doesn’t sit well with voters who backed Trump’s anti-Wall Street campaign rhetoric.

He is a former Goldman Sachs mortgage bond trader who has worked or entered into deals with hedge fund managers like George Soros, Eddie Lampert and John Paulson.

He then led a deal to buy up IndyMac, a failed bank, in the depths of the financial crisis, likely making a huge amount of money in the years that followed. During his tenure at the top of the bank, it faced a consent order over its foreclosure process, and more recently the bank has been accused of discriminating against Blacks, Hispanics and Asians.

Here’s some highlights from Mnuchin’s career:

Mnuchin, if he does get selected by Trump, will have to go through confirmation hearings with the Senate Finance Committee. It’s likely to be an interesting process.

