Donald Trump Sells Rancho Palos Verdes Home for $7.15 Million

The show. The money. The really, really weird hair.



All of this and more is what we associate with The Donald – Donald Trump, the undisputed king of big-talkin’ wheelin’ and dealin’ today. We forget that he got his start in real estate (with this daddy’s money, of course), buying and selling properties across the country and building an empire worth billions.

He’s still in the business, except this time he’s selling his own personal holdings – unloading a pretty nice-lookin’ Rancho Palos Verdes, California mansion for $7.15 million.

The home – a 11,000 sq. ft. mansion situated in a gorgeous suburb of Los Angeles – boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The exterior is a modern Italian revival styling with your typical columned and arched portico and soft beige paint with red tiled roofing. The estate itself isn’t that large, but the stunning ocean-front view from a private cliff more than makes up for it. Throw in marbled floors, dark wood-paneled interior, four-car garage, game room, and private saloon and wine cellar and you can see how this mansion fits in with the up-tempo, super-luxe lifestyle.

Of course, The Donald did not show his usual prowess at real estate dealings with this piece of celebrity real estate. He originally listed the mansion for $12 million back in June 2010. With no one buying – probably because $12 million in this climate is a tad too high for most people, even for a home in its own private neighbourhood next to a championship golf course – the new price was a stunning 40% discount.

Throw in the fact that Trump just finished building the home in early 2010 and you can see that he quickly tired of the opulence.

No details on who bought the home, but whoever it is, they are surely basking in a house fit for a king. Or a Trump. In a day and age obsessed with money and glam, that’s pretty much the same thing.

