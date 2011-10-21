Donald Trump Finally Sold His California Golf Course Mansion At A Huge Price Chop

Donald Trump‘s custom-built home at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, just sold for $7.15 million–nearly $5 million less than the original $12 million listing price, according to Curbed.



The five bedroom, nine bathroom estate is decorated to the nines but had failed to sell since it was put on the market in June 2010, shortly after it was completed.

Want to see The Donald’s taste in interior design?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.