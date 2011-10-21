Donald Trump Finally Sold His California Golf Course Mansion At A Huge Price Chop

Julie Zeveloff

trump golf course california

Donald Trump‘s custom-built home at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, just sold for $7.15 million–nearly $5 million less than the original $12 million listing price, according to Curbed.

The five bedroom, nine bathroom estate is decorated to the nines but had failed to sell since it was put on the market in June 2010, shortly after it was completed.

Want to see The Donald’s taste in interior design?

The Mediterranean-style house has views of the coast and Trump's namesake golf course.

The home, on a gated property, is 11,000 square feet.

There's an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific.

Inside, there are lots of open spaces.

Trump is clearly a fan of plush leather couches.

And ornate columns.

Lots of dark wood in the kitchen.

A large bar, of course.

The master bedroom has a fireplace.

The dark wood theme continues in the master bathroom.

A ballroom, perhaps?

The wine cellar is enormous.

Impeccable landscaping.

And here's the golf course. This is some prime real estate.

