Donald Trump just sold his tastefully decorated penthouse at Trump Park Avenue for $21 million

Evan Joseph The penthouse has Ivanka Trump’s good taste written all over it.

Presidential-hopeful Donald Trump just unloaded a penthouse he never actually lived in for a cool $US21 million.

Seeing as Trump never settled in here, the Trump Park Avenue unit looks nothing like his gold-encrusted pad at Trump Tower.

Actually, it looks more like Ivanka Trump’s apartment, also located at Trump Park Avenue.

The penthouse has been owned by Trump since he purchased the building (a hotel which he converted to a luxury condo building) in 2001.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the home was bought by a US couple with an international real estate portfolio.

The fact that Trump never lived in the apartment explains its understated décor. His primary residence at Trump Tower is drenched in gold, marble, and crystals. The clean white furniture, well-chosen art, and accent pieces have Ivanka's good taste written all over them. Her own apartment in the building has a similar style of décor. The 6,200-square-foot penthouse -- accessible via a private elevator -- sits on the 24th floor of the 32-story Trump Park Avenue. It was previously listed at $24.995 million. The apartment has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and one powder room. The master suite is appointed with dual walk-in closets, two bathrooms, and a study. The kitchen has a railroad-style layout, with tons of counter space and a center island -- offering plenty of room for a private chef to work. This particular bathroom would seem ordinary if not for the gorgeous marble. It's not known whether the apartment was sold furnished or not, but even without all the art and fur rugs, the owner has a lovely, clean palette to work from.

