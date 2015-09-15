Donald Trump just sold the Miss Universe Organisation, which includes the Miss USA pageant

Donald Trump has just sold the Miss Universe Organisation, which includes the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageant groups, to agency WME IMG.

The agency made the announcement on Twitter on Monday morning.

WME IMG has acquired The Miss Universe Organisation, which includes MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA®, and MISS TEEN USA®: pic.twitter.com/73KNDsmhMM

— IMG (@IMG) September 14, 2015

The sale occurs just days after Trump announced that he bought back the half the organisation owned by NBCUniversal. In a tweet, he did tell his followers to “stay tuned” for more information.

Just purchased NBC’s half of The Miss Universe Organisation and settled all lawsuits against them. Now own 100% — stay tuned!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2015

Earlier this year, NBCU’s NBC and Univision networks refused to air the Miss USA pageant after Trump made controversial statements about Mexican immigrants during his announcement of his presidential run. In a last-minute deal, the REELZ Channel aired the pageant. It would net four million less viewers than the year before when the pageant aired on NBC.

Unloading the organisation is a smart move for the real estate tycoon as it will resolve any type of backlash on the group as he continues to run for president and inevitably makes more controversial statements.

