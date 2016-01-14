Step inside the lavish New York City condo Donald Trump just sold for $14.05 million

Real estate developer and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently sold a New York City condo for $14.05 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The 27th-floor condo, which is about 4,200 square feet in size, includes lavish amenities like a private elevator, large windows, marble baths, and unbelievable city views.

The unit is one of several Trump kept for himself when developing the building. It was originally listed for $16.8 million in December and was previously being rented.

