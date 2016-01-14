Step inside the lavish New York City condo Donald Trump just sold for $14.05 million

Real estate developer and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently sold a New York City condo for $14.05 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The 27th-floor condo, which is about 4,200 square feet in size, includes lavish amenities like a private elevator, large windows, marble baths, and unbelievable city views.
The unit is one of several Trump kept for himself when developing the building. It was originally listed for $16.8 million in December and was previously being rented.
The 4,192-square-foot unit is located in the 32-story tower of Trump Park Avenue, formerly the Delmonico Hotel, located on Park Avenue and 59th Street.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump bought the building back in 2001 at a price of $115 million and decided to convert it into condominiums.
The penthouse residence has plenty of windows that create a light-filled space and showcase New York City's incredible views.
A private elevator takes residents straight up to their 27th-floor penthouse, where they'll be treated to rich solid oak floors, handcrafted Italian brass doorknobs, custom moldings, and white wood cabinetry.
Formal gatherings can be hosted in the great room, located on the opposite side of the bedroom wing for privacy.
A gourmet chef's kitchen is customised with stainless steel GE appliances, glass-paneled white wood cabinets, marble countertops, and a cast iron sink.
At the end of the day, residents can retire to the large master suite, which has sweeping views of Central Park and Park Avenue. The master suite includes two master bedrooms and several closets.
Thanks to its ideal location near Central Park, residents are just steps away from many of the city's major museums and shops.
Finally, the building's services include a 24-hour doorman, a concierge, daily maid and laundry service, valet services, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
