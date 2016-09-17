'Let's see what happens to her': Donald Trump suggests Hillary Clinton's bodyguards should drop their weapons

Getty/Joe Raedle MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 16: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the James L. Knight Center on September 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of pushing an anti-gun agenda during a campaign rally in Miami on Friday night, and suggested his Democratic presidential rival was a hypocrite for being under Secret Service protection.

“She goes around with armed bodyguards like you have never seen before,” Trump said, “I think that her bodyguards should drop all weapons. They should disarm.”

Trump wondered how Clinton would fare under those circumstances.

“Take their guns away. She doesn’t want guns. Let’s see what happens to her,” Trump said.

Both Trump and Clinton are receiving Secret Service protection. The Trump campaign requested it in October last year.

Last month, the GOP nominee was slammed for suggesting that gun-rights activists could rein Clinton in. “If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks,” Trump said, referring to appointments to the US Supreme Court. “All the Second Amendment people — maybe there is.”

The Republican candidate has often accused Clinton of touting ambitious gun-control measures that, as he puts it, would “essentially abolish” the Second Amendment. Clinton’s gun-reform policy does not call for abolishing the Second Amendment.

The Democratic nominee’s platform proposes expanded background checks for gun buyers and preventive measures to keep criminals and the mentally ill from legally buying guns, among other things.

Watch Trump suggest Clinton’s bodyguards should disarm:

Trump on Clinton’s bodyguards: “Take their guns away. She doesn’t want guns… let’s see what happens to her.” https://t.co/NBBP1pji5j

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 16, 2016

