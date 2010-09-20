Details On The Donald Trump Scene You Won't Get To See In Wall Street 2

The Wall Street 2 movie you finally get to see this Friday (after a 6 month delay) will be vastly different from the original that was filmed.



The latest difference is that Donald Trump’s scene has been cut. Here’s what you’ll be missing, says Digital Spy:

In the scene, Douglas’s character Gordon Gekko is pictured having a haircut alongside Trump, who suggests that he comb his hair over to resemble the Apprentice star’s trademark coiffure, to which Gekko replies: “No thanks, Donald, I’m a gel man.”

This is a tragic loss, we know, but director Oliver Stone says it’ll be in the DVD version, but for the theatre release, “it was too distracting.”

Other changes that have been made to the final film include:

The villain was a hedge fund manager, now it’s a Goldman Sachs i-banker

The news network was Fox Business, now it’s CNBC

Shia Lebeouf speaks fluent Mandarin (this was not in the script)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.