Here's what Donald Trump says he'd talk about if he was giving the State of the Union address

With President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address coming on Tuesday, Donald Trump knows exactly what he’d say if he’s in Obama’s shoes next year.

In an interview with NBC that aired on Sunday, “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd asked Trump what he would say if he were to give his State of the Union address today.

“I want to build our military bigger and better and stronger than ever before,” Trump said. “I want to take care of our veterans. I want to take care of them. They’re being taken care of horribly.”

Trump said that during his first address to the nation, he would reiterate his highly controversial opposition to birthright citizenship, which allows any children born in the US to be allowed American citizenship.

“I want to create borders so that we have a country,” Trump said. “Because, right now, we don’t have a country. We have borders where people just walk across and do whatever they want to do, and then they have babies and the babies become citizens, and we have to take care of them.”

“We’re going to do many, many things that are going to make America great again. That’s what I want to do.”

Trump said that while “right now, the state of our union is a mess,” he told Todd that he would spare the American people of that refrain during his address.

