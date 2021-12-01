Donald Trump accused Meghan Markle of using Prince Harry and said he wasn’t a fan of hers ‘from day one’

Donald Trump said he hasn’t been ‘a fan’ of Markle since day one. Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump accused Meghan Markle of using Prince Harry.

In a GB News interview on Tuesday, Trump said he wasn’t a fan of Markle “from day one.”

“I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it,” Trump said.

Former US President Donald Trump accused Meghan Markle of using Prince Harry and said he hasn’t been a fan of hers since “day one” in a GB News interview with Nigel Farage on Tuesday.

Trump, Markle, and Harry have a long-standing rift. While starring on “Suits” in 2016, Markle made an appearance on the “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” where she called the then-republican presidential candidate “divisive” and “misogynistic,” before sharing her support for Hilary Clinton.

Her comments were brought to Trump’s attention during his presidential tenure in 2019 in an interview with UK newspaper The Sun. He told the interviewer he “didn’t know she was nasty.”

Trump later told Piers Morgan in June 2019 that he “wasn’t referring to her as ‘she’s nasty,’ I said she was nasty about me. And essentially, I didn’t know she was nasty about me.”

Trump accused Markle of ‘using’ Prince Harry. Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Trump made his feelings about the Duchess of Sussex clear in his interview on Tuesday by telling right-wing British politician Farage that the Duke of Sussex has been “used horribly” by Markle.

“I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it,” Trump said. “I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.”

Trump went on to say he thought the Duchess of Sussex lobbying members of congress using Duchess of Sussex headed paper was “very inappropriate.”

Former President Donald Trump. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Markle wrote an open letter to Congress on October 20 advocating for paid family and medical leave.

“I’m not an elected official, and I’m not a politician,” Markle wrote. “I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent. And because you and your congressional colleagues have a role in shaping family outcomes for generations to come, that’s why I’m writing to you at this deeply important time — as a mom — to advocate for paid leave.”

While she faced criticism for breaking the royal family protocol of remaining politically neutral, Markle said she didn’t consider paid leave a political issue at The New York Times’ DealBook summit on November 9.

“There’s certainly a precedent in my husband’s family and the royal family of not having any involvement in politics,” the duchess said. “But I think paid leave, from my viewpoint, is just a humanitarian issue.”

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.