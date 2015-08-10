Donald Trump says it's actually one of his main rivals who really has the problem with women

Donald Trump on Sunday resumed his running battle with a Fox News television host and Republican presidential rivals who accuse him of disrespecting women as he tried to make the case that a main challenger is the one in trouble with female voters.

Trump contended on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that it’s former Florida governor Job Bush who has the problem with women, thanks to a comment Bush made that last week when discussing cutting off federal money for Planned Parenthood.

“I’m not sure we need half a billion dollars for women’s health issues,” Bush said. He later issued a statement saying he had misspoken and was referring only to the “hard-to-fathom $US500 million in federal funding” for Planned Parenthood.

“I think he’s got a huge problem,” Trump said. He argued that it was worse than a video recording of 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney in which Romney said that 47% of voters were dependent on the government and would vote for President Barack Obama, no matter what.

Trump said he would be “very much up” on issue of women’s health” and “very much into the whole thing of helping people and helping women.”

The billionaire real-estate magnate’s assertions about Bush come after Trump was widely criticised for comments he made about Fox anchor Megyn Kelly, who moderated Thursday night’s GOP debate. Kelly posed tough comments for Trump on Thursday and pointed out that he’d called women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals.”

The following night, Trump went after Kelly in a CNN interview where he seemed to suggest she was being tough on him because she had her period.

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump said.

That remark cost Trump a prime-time speaking slot at the RedState Gathering, the Atlanta conference where several other presidential candidates spoke to about 1,000 conservative activists.

In his interviews on the Sunday news shows, Trump stuck to his assertion that only “a deviant” would interpret his comment beyond a harmless barb, digging in against Kelly and defending his relations with women.

“I’ve had such an amazing relationship with women in business. They are amazing executives. They are killers. They are phenomenal,” Trump said on ABC’s “This Week,” according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, on “Face the Nation,” Trump talked about how he’s “very much into the whole thing of helping people and helping women.”

“Women’s health issues are such a big thing to me and so important. And, you know, I have many women that work for me,” he said. “I was one of the first people in the construction industry in New York to put women in charge of projects.”

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/ap-trump-resumes-battle-with-rivals-fox-debate-moderator-2015-8#ixzz3iKlvqBvD

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.