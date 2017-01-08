Donald Trump says he is 'looking very much forward' to meeting Theresa May

PA Donald Trump and Theresa May.

Donald Trump says he is “looking forward” to meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Writing on Twitter, Trump said: “I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!”

The meeting was scheduled following meetings with May’s closest advisors, the BBC says.

Although an official date has not yet been confirmed, it is expected to take place within weeks of Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

The president-elect’s words will no doubt be comforting to Downing Street whose feathers were ruffled by Trump’s calls to have UKIP leader Nigel Farage made ambassador to the US.

Farage spent a significant amount of time in the US both before and after the election campaigning for Trump.

In November, Trump tweeted: “Many people would like to see Nigel Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job!”

A spokesperson responded swiftly by confirming that there is “there is no vacancy,” adding “we already have an excellent ambassador to the US,” according to the Guardian.

May and Trump spoke by phone for the first time in November, after Trump had prioritised speaking to nine other world leaders.

I look very much forward to meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in the Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2017

NOW WATCH: 11 facts that show how different Russia is from the rest of the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.