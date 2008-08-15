Donald Trump Saves Ed McMahon From Eviction!

The Donald is doing his part to blunt the pain of the real estate collapse. He’s buying Ed McMahon’s mansion and allowing him to keep living there.



Popular move, Donald. But we do have to ask, “What took you so long?” McMahon’s been grappling with this foreclosure nightmare for months, facing angry creditors and turning to lawsuits to pay off his loans. So, why couldn’t you have swooped in earlier? We know you like to make grand entrances, though.

Most importantly: Will the Trump name be featured prominently above Ed McMahon’s door?

LA Times: Mega-developer and TV personality Donald Trump has agreed to buy Ed McMahon’s Beverly Hills house for an undisclosed amount and allow McMahon to continue living in it. Details of the deal are still being ironed out.

“I don’t know the man, but I grew up watching him on TV,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with The Times.

Trump said he stepped in because helping McMahon “would be an honour.” His plan is to buy the home from the lender and lease it back to McMahon.

“When I was at the Wharton School of Business,” Trump said, “I’d watch him every night. How could this happen?”

See Also: “Entourage” Writer May Save Ed McMahon From Bankruptcy!

Ed McMahon’s House Threatened By Foreclosure

Citibank to Debtor Ed McMahon: We’d Like Our $200,000 Now

Ed McMahon’s New Strategy For Paying Off Debts: Sue People

Ed McMahon Financial Woes Grow: Creditor Sues For $275,000

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.